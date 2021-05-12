The step-aside policy crisis: A case of déjà vu for the ANC?

In light of the political crisis facing the ANC caused by its step-aside policy adopted at its 54th national conference in 2017, many political commentators, especially its detractors and doomsayers, have speculated it constitutes an implosion, which will inevitably and ultimately split the party. Others see it as the beginning of the end of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency.

Looking back at the events the ANC has experienced since it was founded in 1912, the current crisis and factional conflicts, largely caused by how its leaders interpret and implement the step-aside policy, is déjà vu. It's something that has happened before as a result of policy contradictions and conflicts and when high-ranking and popular leaders were suspended, resigned or expelled. Despite those setbacks, the ANC remained resilient and strong in pursuing the struggle for liberation and fulfilling its historic mission to create a united, democratic, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous society.

In May 1917, at a conference in Bloemfontein, the five-year-old ANC experienced the first major crisis within its ranks when the national executive resigned en masse. Rev John Dube, president-general, and Selope Thema, secretary-general, were accused by other senior leaders of committing the ANC to approving the principle of territorial segregation, which stood contrary to its policy on the Natives Land Act of 1913 and the 1916 Beaumont Commission’s report on land policy.

At the time, although there were differences among ANC leaders on the acceptability of the principle of territorial segregation, they were united in opposing the Natives Land Act and the Native Affairs Administration Bill. The affair was engineered by other leaders — Pixley ka Isaka Seme, Saul Msane and Chief Stephen Mini — who saw in the issue a good pretext for getting rid of Dube, to whom they were opposed for reasons that had more to do with his personal indiscretions, rivalries and jealousies than genuine differences over ANC ideology or its affairs.