OPINION | Drop the 'TG', 'SG' and 'CIC' — it's making you look biased

Sure, it has built its own strong reputation over the years but the failure to scrutinise shortchanges the public and fails journalism’s purpose. The same is true for private corporations. They may hate it but they benefit as much from proper scrutiny as do public institutions. Continuously passing this test means higher levels of trust, which cannot be a bad thing.

Of course, there are other little missteps and habits that may seem benign but are nonetheless insidiously harmful, and that is the terms of endearment journalists share with those in power.

The secretary-general or treasurer-general of the ANC is not your SG or TG, but Mr Mantashe, Magashule or Mkhize to you. Julius Malema is not your CiC either, he is Mr Malema. If you keep doing this, two negative things happen immediately.

The first is that you fail the test of consistency. The DA does not have a president or any of these other titles, but a Leader with a capital letter L. Do I hear anyone referring to Leader Steenhuisen or Leader Maimane? Or maybe just “Leader”? No.

So what happens? You come across as if you are much closer and therefore more likely to be accommodating of the ANC and EFF even if this is not the case.

The second is that you construct an unhelpful impression that your relationship with the said politician can be something it is not supposed to be, and they get upset with you when you unexpectedly criticise them as if protecting their egos is your job.

You are all grown up, so I am not going to turn each of these observations into a lecture on how to be vigilant and protect the role of the news media in our democracy. What I will ask you to do, though, is to reflect deeply on the big and small issues.

On the big issues, you really ought to encourage further reflection on the role of the news media in our democracy, and how that role is about the protection and advancement of an open democratic culture itself. The work of journalists is not different to that of judges. It is sacred.

On the “small” issues, uncompromising commitment to standards is everything. In the recent past, some journalists have done egregious things that caused good citizens a great deal of suffering. As if they have no conscience whatsoever, these colleagues of yours have steadfastly refused to apologise and make amends, preferring to take a deflective, amoral position that is no different to the politicians they claim to hold accountable.

Such hardheartedness does nothing to sustain the role and power of journalism in society. The public notice and project all of that on all journalists, most of whom just want to do their jobs properly.

Other Forces

Having said that, it will be naive of me to speak as if the problem is created entirely by journalists. Owners have and continue to play their part, too. Let me be blunt, the news media business is not where you invest in order to get rich quickly. If that is the intention, then you get Fox News, which does not qualify as a proper news channel.

Instead, it is a verifiable threat to democracy worldwide. In SA we have our own instances of owners using the platforms they own to drive a nefarious, damaging agenda. It used to be unthinkable but these days it is not unusual to see a whole media group peddle dangerous xenophobic content based on lies and deliberate mischaracterisations. I cannot think of any reason why this would be done if not to create social instability and political anarchy.

In such instances, one cannot help but feel sorry for young reporters who are taught a perverse form of journalism that cannot be good for society in the longer term. The ultimate response and solution to this remains great journalism that illuminates facts and insights that the public find useful in their own political decision-making.

The Dark Forces

I also hope that there will be space in the coming months to have a meaningful discourse about the dark forces that are out to undermine democracy itself. These forces engage in two lines of attack.

The first is sophisticated and concerted disinformation that seeks to undermine democratic institutions. These range from the most outrageous lies that under normal circumstances would be laughable, to the light touch magicians that use the cover of their professions to do the same.

The objective of these purveyors of misinformation is to have the public so confused that it cannot separate truth from fiction, and cannot trust anyone other than those who confirm their biases. Crucially, they want the public to believe that critical democratic institutions are inherently anti-democratic, thereby delegitimizing them in the eyes of the people so that they can no longer perform their functions.

It is acceptable to criticise journalists or the content of stories but not the egregious and dangerous cyber and physical bullying, especially of female journalists by hordes of sexist political followers who use language laced with threats of violence. That is fascist behaviour.

It is OK to criticise judgments, but it is not OK to seek to delegitimise the entire judiciary for spurious reasons. Please make no mistake, anyone who does this, no matter how charming they otherwise may be, is a dangerous enemy of democracy. Assuming that they are sufficiently astute to understand what neutered institutions and journalists who cannot do their work mean, consistency demands that they be regarded with the contempt they deserve.

People who engage in this kind of thing are anti-democratic. Of course, they will claim that freely expressing themselves is their democratic right. Our response should be: of course, we are so happy that you are showing your true colours. Now we can make an informed judgment about the extent of your hypocrisy and anti-democratic tendencies.

If the news media is to play this role, credibility is everything. That credibility must be continuously earned because of consistently ethical application of the craft itself.

I know that it is hard being a journalist. The pay is poor, resources scarce and the work is dangerous. However, it is also a calling and a sacred duty. Let us continue to respect it and treat it with the reverence it deserves, for to do so, is to honour the blood and tears of those who fought for this system of self-government we ought to protect with all we have.

Editor's note: This is an edited version of a speech by Zibi at the Sanef ethics conference