Entrepreneurial advice: Why start-ups should prioritise culture over their bottom line

Experienced SA entrepreneur Ian Fuhr, who now trains executives on the importance of organisational culture, shares his advice.

When I launched Sorbet in 2004, I had a culture framework I had spent decades designing and testing, learning as I went along. The result was that I had a very clear idea around the type of culture I wanted to champion, and I started implementing it from the moment we launched.

I believe our culture was responsible for our growth, and why Sorbet became the largest and most successful beauty salon chain in Africa 10 years later. It was our key differentiator.

Over the years, I’ve become known as a culture champion. In many respects, I believe culture is the single most defining factor in the success of a business. Which is why I’m consistently approached and asked a single question: How do I fix my culture?

Laying the right foundations for success

Here’s the problem. Start-ups are generally about inception and survival. Entrepreneurs spot a gap in the market or a problem they want to solve, and they build as they go.