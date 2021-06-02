Current generation of adults holds SA in trust for those to come

Embedded in our collective mind as the current adult generation should be that we hold this resource, SA, on behalf of this youthful generation and generations to come, in trust.

It thus behoves on all of us, that since we are trustees of this resource, we, accordingly have to act at all times with integrity, ethically and in sync with the dictates of the constitution we so lovingly breathed into the democratic SA in 1996.

The future of our children, grandchildren and great children is in our hands today. Any behaviour we portray and display which is inconsistent with our constitution should be abhorred by all without fear or favour.

South Africans must stand as one even before the criminal justice kicks in to prosecute those who had, have or continue to wrong society and deplete unduly this resource, to the disadvantage of this generation and future generations.

All South Africans have a moral duty to denounce corruption publicly and rebuke those who pilfer the coffers of SA Incorporated without winking, even before the long arm of the criminal justice system clutches them. This we do by becoming credible whistle-blowers. No thieving or corruption occurs in a vacuum.