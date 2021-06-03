Covid-19: To complain or to innovate? That’s the question

Reports vary but it is estimated that in the last year alone, hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost due to Covid-19. Those that are still lucky to have a job have very little disposable income.

There is no time like today where the words “every cent counts” are truer. But what is the solution? We can sit and throw our hands in the air in despair, or we could innovate.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said it better when he said: “What we need to do is always lean into the future; when the world changes about you and when it changes against you — what used to be a tailwind is now a headwind — you have to lean into that and figure out what to do because complaining isn’t a strategy.”

It is therefore incumbent on all of us potential employers or those that can create opportunities to do so to make light the burden on those most affected by Covid-19. And let's face it, those are the most downtrodden. The single mother with children still at school. The breadwinner who got laid off and has no chance of getting another job soon. The student who just completed their degree but walks into a shrunken employment market.

The world has changed more for these people and many others. And all they need are opportunities to keep the lights on, to put bread on the table, to pay for one more month of school fees.