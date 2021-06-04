OPINION | Is competition law right tool to advance transformation?

For the first time in 20 years, a merger may be prohibited on public interest grounds alone.

A ground-breaking recommendation by the Competition Commission to the Competition Tribunal to prohibit the proposed sale by Grand Parade Investments Limited (GPI) of its investment in Burger King (South Africa) to a US private equity firm will have severe consequences for the future of M&A transactions and investment into SA.

The case also raises questions about whether competition law is the right tool to advance the country's transformation agenda.

On June 1 2021, the commission recommended that the transaction whereby ECP Africa, a private equity fund, proposed to acquire Burger King (South Africa) and Grand Foods Meat Plant (Pty) Ltd (Grand Foods) from GPI be prohibited.

The commission found that the merger would significantly reduce the shareholding of historically disadvantaged persons (HDP) in the target firm, from more than 68% to 0%.

When the commission assesses proposed mergers, besides considering the impact of the transaction on competition, it must also consider certain public interest factors. One of these factors is whether a merger “promotes a greater spread of ownership, in particular to increase the levels of ownership by historically disadvantaged persons in firms”.