YOUTH SPEAK | ‘It can be hard to understand our role, especially on a day like Youth Day’

White silence

As an introvert, one spends a lot of time listening. I was always shy growing up so I would often fade into the background and instead soak in everything. I sat comfortably in my privilege and ignorance, feeling as though the biggest struggle in life was to be seen as cool. However, the pattern of silence to which I became accustomed would also eventually lead me down the path of finding my voice and learning when to use it.

When I was young my family would say things that angered or upset me, but I wouldn’t know how to voice that anger. It simmered within me, fragments joining together like the pieces of a puzzle.

I remember studying the 1976 Soweto uprising in my high school history class. The silence of my white classmates was almost tangible. However, when they heard how some students had to kill a police dog that had been set upon them, they gasped with shock and disgust. They didn’t gasp about the 4,000 injured and 176 dead black children but rather at an act of self-defence. My silent, simmering anger grew until I reached university and was finally handed the tools I needed to speak.

Standing on a foundation of feminist, antiracist literature and discourse, I could finally scream out all my anger. The words stumbled out of me in the shapes of zines, collages and research.

Learning to use my voice, I also began to understand the importance of silence and uplifting black voices. White people have had the floor for centuries, always being the ones who dictated history.

I feel very proud when I look at the young people of SA and the world who have started dismantling systems of oppression that are so deeply ingrained in our societies that it is almost unsettling to imagine a world where the structure of society is different.

The trajectory of our people and our planet are headed to an almost definite end if we do not continue pushing for change.

The innovation that is so prevalent among the youth of today is visible when we look at the increase in vegetarian diets, sustainable lifestyle choices, and even thrifting. I began lightly thrifting in high school but can say that I’m fully dedicated now with my wardrobe 80% thrifted.

I struggle sometimes not to buy in on trends in fashion, but I know the textile industry is one of the biggest contributors to landfills. I’m not one to point fingers at individuals who buy fast fashion because it is not feasible or accessible for everyone to thrift or shop sustainably. However, I think reframing how we view clothing and fashion is a good first step in breaking the cycle of excessive consumption.