YOUTH SPEAK | ‘It is easy for me in 2021, but not for my peers’

Editor’s note: This essay is part of a June 16 series published on TimesLIVE on Youth Day. The Sunday Times last year published extracts from the book Learning under Lockdown, compiled by professor Jonathan Jansen and Emily O’Ryan to celebrate Youth Day. Fast-forward to 2021: some stories reveal further heartbreak while others have happier endings. The series of essays published today on TimesLIVE looks at where these children are now, a year later.

2021: Grade 9, Rustenburg Girls’ High School in Rondebosch, Cape Town

Since February this year, I have been going to school every day, and attending hockey practices three to four times a week. My school is still able to do sports.

I am also part of the orchestra and ensemble. Our halls are safe for music bands and orchestras to continue.

We have pre-recorded assemblies and we watch them at school every Monday on our smart boards. We use apps such as Google Meet and Google Classroom for school work if we are absent and can’t come to school. For example, when you came into contact with someone who has Covid-19 or you have Covid-19.

At the beginning of the year, we got QR codes. We use these to get into school and they record whether we have symptoms. They take our temperature. This is, however, not the reality for many other pupils. They do not have devices and technology, and can’t go to school every day due to space constraints. This angers me. They do not an environment like mine.

Education in this country is unequal, and Covid-19 has exposed these inequalities.

In 2020, I suffered from a mental illness. I was very privileged to have the support of family and access to therapy. One of the causes of my mental illness was my disconnection from life and school life.

I think it is important to go to school and socialise with people because it is good for mental health.

What makes me angry is that some children are not able to go to school every day. It’s about children having an outlet, to dance, to play, to do sports and socialise. It’s all about connecting to school life.

It is easy for me in 2020, but not for my peers.

I felt very privileged to be published in a book titled Learning Under Lockdown as a young black South African girl. Out of thousands of other children, I was granted a voice as a young South African.

I enjoyed reading other pupils’ articles because they broadened my view of how I’m not the only young South African girl who is going through learning under lockdown.

Young black South African women need to be heard and granted voices, too.

One of the main organisers of the book was Prof Jonathan Jansen. I admire him very much. I listen to some of his interviews. He is very inspiring.