YOUTH SPEAK | ‘It’s similar to how it was before Covid-19, but we can’t hug our friends in the morning’

Editor'’ note: This essay is part of a June 16 series published on TimesLIVE on Youth Day. The Sunday Times last year published extracts from the book Learning under Lockdown, compiled by professor Jonathan Jansen and Emily O’Ryan to celebrate Youth Day. Fast-forward to 2021: some stories reveal further heartbreak while others have happier endings. The series of essays published today on TimesLIVE looks at where these children are now, a year later.

2021: Grade 12 at Crawford College La Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal

My name is Ruhi Rugbeer and I’m fortunate enough to be back at school this year. It’s a bit similar to how it was before Covid-19 but we can’t hug our friends in the morning. There are also no contact sports allowed, but you can do cross country. I’m more academically inclined.

Last year from March until October I was at my desk at home every day. I did message my friends online, but you forget other people care about you. I’m an extrovert and I like having people around me.

Last year I was worried about not passing. For me not getting at least 90% is failing, so I was really stressed. Teaching yourself comes down to discipline and I was worried my grades would slip.

For the first two weeks of school this year we did stay at home and we were using Microsoft Teams to learn.

Luckily everyone did pull together and things are much better this year. We all have each other’s backs and there is a stronger sense of community, especially now that we know how hard it is to work under lockdown. We’re pushing each other to do our best.

This year has been a dream and all the teachers have been supportive and motivating. There was always a sense of community at our school, but because we’ve been so isolated at home we appreciate it more.

Next year I would love to make it to medical school at the University of Cape Town or Stellenbosch University. The pandemic has exposed disparity in our country. We don’t all have equal access healthcare. I felt the pressures of the lockdown hard at home so I can’t imagine how other people felt, especially living in small homes with many people in the home.