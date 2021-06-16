YOUTH SPEAK | ‘University is different. They do not give you everything’

Editor’s note: This essay is part of a June 16 series published on TimesLIVE on Youth Day. The Sunday Times last year published extracts from the book Learning under Lockdown, compiled by professor Jonathan Jansen and Emily O’Ryan to celebrate Youth Day. Fast-forward to 2021: some stories reveal further heartbreak while others have happier endings. The series of essays published today on TimesLIVE looks at where these children are now, a year later.

2021: First year out of school, studying BComm at the University of the Western Cape (UWC)

My name is Ntsika Dantile and I am doing my first year BComm accounting at UWC. I got a bachelor’s pass in matric. It was a difficult year. A few universities rejected me because of my marks, but I managed to get a place at UWC.

Learning online has been difficult because we have online classes but I do not have a laptop, and getting data is also a struggle. I learnt to not make excuses and work hard. I go to the library every day and spend the entire day there. It’s a 4km walk from home.

University is different. They do not give you everything. You have to do your own research.

The biggest challenge was when I did not do well in my September matric exams last year. Everyone around me was expecting me to do well. After I got my results, I beat myself up for not getting a single distinction.

It has been difficult to get finance to buy textbooks. It’s also been tough at home because my mom’s business selling milk is not doing well because of Covid-19. I had to humble myself and look for a job. I got a job at a mortuary from January until March, which meant I was able to pay last year’s school fees and put food on the table.

When I passed matric, I told my mom I got a bachelor’s pass, but she did not understand what a bachelor’s pass meant. I had to explain what it means. When I was accepted at UWC, I told her and she asked what I was accepted for. I told her but she did not understand.

I am the first one at home to go to university. Obtaining a bachelor’s pass was a dream come true for me because of the circumstances under which I was studying. At some point my parents could not pay my school fees and I had to find ways to pay the fees myself.

Staying positive is what has kept me going. I also motivate other pupils from similar backgrounds.

When I do motivational talks at schools, I realise the children are not only suffering academically but are also facing other challenges at home. Some don’t have birth certificates and do not see the point of working hard at school because they do not see a future.