OPINION | No diamonds on the soles of their shoes

A Sotho shepherd found the first stone. A sangoma digging for roots found the first stone. Depending on who you spoke to during the recent frenzied “discovery” of “diamonds” on a small hillside outside KwaHlathi in KwaZulu-Natal, you might have heard either of these founding myths about the gems being plucked from the dirt like shells on a beach.

Just how the story of the shepherd’s (or sangoma’s) finding made its way on to social media, or when that glittering word — diamond — was first used to describe the KwaHlathi stones is lost to legend. But within a few short days, news of the gems had driven thousands, blankets and tools in hand, to the remote village, which forms part of the communal land administered by the Ingonyama Trust.

Some sifted through soil on the banks of a stream running through a gulch at the bottom of the hill. Most did the heavy work of uprooting aloes and acacias, moving rocks the size of children, and swinging pickaxes high above their heads. It didn’t take long before the hillside was pocked and pitted by the digging. Some holes were the size of a small box, others as deep as a grave. When a stone was found, up to 20 excited diggers managed to fit into the more cavernous holes.