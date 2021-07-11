OPINION | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA is being destroyed and we must take action

With KwaZulu-Natal reeling after days of violent protests — which ultimately spread to Gauteng on Sunday — IFP MP Mangosuthu Buthelezi called for authorities to take action against those responsible.

“Unchecked destruction”, he said, would stop in its tracks any chance of SA's already battered economy recovering.

Below is his full statement. It is published here unedited.

“Saving a country aflame”: Statement by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, MP

As we witness a country aflame with violent protests, looting and destruction, it is clear that SA is being destroyed. This has become far bigger than politics. It has enveloped rogue and criminal elements, as well as an army of desperadoes who have nothing to lose in the face of poverty and unemployment. The state is bring held to ransom as citizens create anarchy.

While the minister of police has assured us that this wave of violence is being handled appropriately, it has not abated. Can it really be true that SA’s armed forces are unable to control the rampage of destruction by crowds of people intent on warring against the state and against those who live by the rule of law?

This is an internal war against ourselves, and SA cannot survive it. Ours was already a country on its knees. Such unchecked destruction will finish off any chance of recovery or economic survival. If there is any fear in acting against the perpetrators, that fear must be set aside for the sake of us all.

I recognise the constitutional right to protest, but that does not include the right to violent acts and destruction. Tragically the culture of violence is so deeply entrenched that our country is reaping the harvest of seeds sown decades ago. It is no coincidence that many of those committing these acts of violence are seen wearing the apparel of the ruling party, just like those who were at Nkandla.

In 1976, after the Soweto uprising, I was working closely with Mr Oliver Tambo and the ANC’s mission-in-exile. What had happened in Soweto led the ANC to call for ungovernability. They urged all oppressed South Africans to make this country ungovernable. While I understood this response, I warned Mr Tambo against it, for I foresaw the creation of a culture of violence and lawlessness that we would be hard-pressed to change or remove when we gained control of the country.

That culture of violence and lawlessness is evident now in the burning of trucks and vehicles, the destruction of property, looting and criminal attacks. How will the state react? SA cannot afford a slow response, particularly in the presence of a devastating pandemic.

Anarchy has been unleashed. I urge our president to take a firm stand. I know the responsibility upon his shoulders and I will willingly stand in support of any measures he takes to protect SA. But I also know that if he does not act now, and act decisively, all will be lost.

Our beloved country is aflame. We need to act.

TimesLIVE