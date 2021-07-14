OPINION | The future is inevitably bionic — but it's how we make it work that counts

Technology rules the world. From our first moments in the morning to our last at night, our lives are governed by technology.

Some are still struggling to come to grips with technology’s heavy influence on the world, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to stick to the old-fashioned ways of doing things. The pandemic has only intensified the prevalence of technology, and our dependence on it is far too high now to ever go back.

Every day it seems as if there’s a more efficient way to use our devices and use technology to improve our lives. Futuristic technologies like cryptocurrencies and NFT’s are on the rise, so the ability to quickly adapt to new technologies will likely turn out to be a valuable skill in the future — if it hasn’t already.

But where to from here? Where do we go from the innovations now in place?

As it stands, most of the technology that we use is external. Our devices, modes of transport and most other forms of technology require some form of human input.

Though technology helps us become more efficient, the things that we can do with technology greatly depend on the individual. For example, a computer won’t be of much use to someone who is not computer literate.

Even for the average person that uses his or her computer for the odd Word document or the occasional email, the device’s full computing power is rarely ever realised. And for those of us that do make full use of our gadgets, product improvements are constantly demanded. New and improved gadgets, software, vehicles and other technologies are rolled out incessantly with the intent of getting closer to perfection.

With this in mind, it’s crucial to note that there is only so much we can do to improve our current technologies. One day the race for faster cars, more powerful computers and more efficient technology will come to an end — or at the very least cease to be viable.

Eventually, the only notable improvements we will be able to make won’t be on the actual devices, but rather on the users themselves.

Though the human mind and body are true marvels, they are not perfect. Our bodies have their limits and our minds are flawed. Just as prosthetic limbs help the disabled with their mobility, so too can technology be created to address the imperfections of the human body. Our task is to figure out how.

Imagine if we didn’t have to sit and ponder over an old password, if we didn’t have to study to learn new information and if our gadgets could operate purely off our will. Picture having a mere thought of going to the mall and a map being generated in your mind with the locations of the nearest malls.

Sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, doesn’t it? But what if wasn’t just a far-fetched dream? What if there was a way for technology to become part of us?

Our minds would be just as capable as the computers on our desks and sicknesses would be things of the past. If we do enough work and research, this seemingly ludicrous prospect could one day be a reality.

First, however, we would need to get over our fears of a human takeover by the Antichrist or a robot rebellion.

It is indubitable that technology has helped us to advance as a species. It is thus our responsibility to ensure that technology progresses in a manner that will benefit us all. We can only do so much with the technology we now have and a future where technology becomes part of us, and not just around us, is inevitable.

The final stage of technological advancement will eliminate human fallibility, and how we manage this will be crucial to our survival and prosperity.

Jahura is an engineering student at the University of Stellenbosch