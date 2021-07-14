OPINION | This economic sabotage must be stopped. Now

Road carries 80% of SA’s goods. Simply put, when trucks stop, SA stops. The opportunistic mass looting occurring in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and the wanton destruction of trucks and goods, has spread to the wholesale and retail sectors, and distribution centres in these two provinces, and there is a real and imminent danger it will spread to other provinces.

What started as sporadic incidents on one or two routes has spread to the total supply chain, affecting the transport legs (all forms, whether local or long-haul), as well as destinations and originations. With the supply chain now affected, the economic effects are far reaching, and the collapse of the supply of all goods will be the immediate result.

Short-term losses already run into billions of rand; the long-term affect is yet to be fully realised. Depending on the category of vehicle, type and value of cargo, and the specialised equipment required for the cargo, this can be anywhere from R3m to R10m per vehicle. A simple calculation of capital losses (assets and cargoes at an average of R5m per vehicle) of the 40 trucks destroyed to date amounts to about R250m-R300m. And while I write this more vehicles are being destroyed.

The loss of income through businesses closing is far greater: there are instances where small businesses have lost their only truck, or trucks. This means the loss of earnings and revenue, the loss of salaries paid to staff who would no longer have jobs due to business shutdowns, the loss of revenue through the services and support that the business uses (fuel, storage, maintenance, tolls, staff requirements, licensing).