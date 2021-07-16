OPINION | Healing requires a sharing economy and inclusive culture

We came back to SA as we found the sadness of being away from those we loved most and a country that was, in every possible way, home, to be too heartbreaking. We also came back as I had a wonderful opportunity to start something fresh, from scratch. We knew why we left, and we knew why we came back.

Many people who left and have stayed overseas have created happy and wonderful lives for themselves, and that is a beautiful thing. Many, however, justify their lives overseas because “they saw the writing on the wall for SA”.

Yes, SA has many, many problems for sure. It always has and it always will, certainly for the foreseeable future until we solve poverty, unemployment and corruption. Until there are far fewer people who have absolutely nothing and little hope.

But SA is a magnificent country too. When you sit in Sydney, Perth or Melbourne, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Tel Aviv, London, or wherever your journey has taken you, reflect on your own lives and happy childhoods in SA. Remember who you are, your accents, the Bokke, braais, biltong, pap, the people who helped raise you and the people who are still here. Who want to be here.