Farewell to ‘The Contact’: Pandelani Jonathan Mudziwa Makhado

A 1989 paper by then Rhodes University academic PA McAllister notes: “In most areas where attempts were made to implement these schemes, resistance was encountered from the people affected who came to associate the schemes with loss of livestock (through culling), restrictions on the use of grazing, and reductions in the availability of arable land. In the 1950s and 1960s, resistance to betterment became interwoven with resistance to the implementation of the Bantu Authorities Act.”

Consistent with the political economy objectives of the 1913 Land Act, the betterment schemes gave further impetus to the proletarianisation of peasant society through accelerated labour migration from the countryside into the urban areas.

On February 27 1939, Makhado, then aged 17, left Ha-Raḓali for Johannesburg to seek work. Although his birth date is officially June 8 1922, it was, by his own account, “guess work”.

He found work at the Parkview Golf Club as a caddie and stayed at the club’s premises, where conditions were only just hospitable.

Makhado’s words: “We lived in large compounds that accommodated more than 20 people in one hall. We slept on wired beds with no mattress. We were fed dry porridge which we ate because there was nothing else to eat.”

Joining the ANC, parting ways with the shrine of ignorance

Resistance to the betterment schemes firmly embossed in his consciousness, the racial and class exploitation he encountered as a black and working person and an inquisitive mind which hungered for knowledge and self-affirmation, he joined theANC in 1954.

Then living in Alexandra township, Makhado began to attend ANC meetings “because they spoke about the freedom of our country. That fascinated me”.

Additionally, the lingua franca of ANC meetings was English, “the language that I so much wanted to know. I said to myself, ‘I will grab a little here’.”

He had left school in grade 2 after sustaining an injury during a running contest with a friend in the school grounds. The swelling from the injury took long to heal and led to him dropping out of school.