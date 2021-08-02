Getting your Covid-19 vaccine is a duty not a right, says Gauteng-based doctor

When I’m posed a question like, “Is it worth the risk having a Covid-19 vaccine if it can cause blood clots or infertility?”, my logical reply is almost always with the counter question: “Have you considered the risks of Covid-19 pneumonia or being a conduit for Covid-19 pneumonia in someone else? Have you weighed those risks against the vaccine risk that concerns you?”

Life is fraught with daily risks, and we navigate the best balance of these risks in our daily routines. For example, we wouldn’t accept the risk of going without food against the risk of crossing a busy road to collect the food, even though both risks are real. The same logic should be employed here.

Six months into worldwide vaccine deployment, just under four billion doses have been given. This sample size certainly allows us to quantify risks. One in 100,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca recipients developed a clotting disorder called thrombocytic thrombocytopenia. The occurrence of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in Pfizer patients has been pitched at about one in a million. These numbers are statistically so insignificant that it’s almost more responsible not to mention them at all, in my opinion. The risk of complications from the anxiety caused by their discussion alone may be higher than the original risks themselves.

So, why are we still struggling to convince a significant proportion of the larger community to get the jab? German psychologist Prof Cornelia Betsch proposed five Cs as factors that deeply affect vaccine uptake. All of these are important here.

Confidence: Trust in the vaccine’s efficacy and safety, and confidence in the people rolling them out. We are making great strides here, particularly with communities and religious organisations opening vaccine centres. We need to produce more paper reading material about vaccine safety in different languages, and rely less on digital education only.

Complacency: Whether the disease is considered a serious risk. The third wave and its devastation has shifted most minds here. We need to focus on the appreciation that healthy young people can also become significantly unwell.

Calculation: Weighing up the costs and benefits. We need to encourage those reluctant to be vaccinated to do this exercise themselves. The risks of Covid-19 complications are big. The risks of vaccines are, at most, little.

Constraints: Availability and ease. Justifiable or not, we have failed here. However, SA can be proud of its catch-up and current stock availability.

Collective responsibility: The willingness to protect others from infection through one’s own vaccination. I will focus the rest of the article on this responsibility.