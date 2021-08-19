OPINION | Why a Covid-19 vaccine mandate is not the best policy option for SA

There are numerous other policy options, such as incentive schemes, that have not yet been implemented in SA. Research on vaccine incentives is still in its infancy, but preliminary data suggests that they may have a positive impact. A number of states have already offered a variety of incentives such as money awards, lotteries with monetary or other prizes, and free or discounted food.

Exploring these incentives, in conjunction with other strategies to promote vaccine uptake, must be earnestly explored before South Africa considers the route of a vaccine mandate.

Trust and uncertainty

It is important to consider the issue of public trust in the government and in the science of Covid-19 vaccines.

A vaccine mandate is a drastic policy measure that may have far-reaching consequences – in fact, it might even be counterproductive. First, public trust in government is low as a result of its (mis)handling of the pandemic thus far.

Second, there is a climate of vaccine hesitancy among many in South African society, seemingly influenced by the government’s failures in the vaccine rollout process.

Third, vaccine hesitancy worldwide seems to be motivated, in part, by conspiracy theories about vaccines as a means of acquiring authoritarian control. Those who hold these views would perceive themselves vindicated by a government-driven vaccine mandate.

These three factors could result in widespread and organised pushback against vaccination by members of the public and healthcare professionals. We have seen this in France, where tens of thousands have taken to the streets in protests for weeks, and the US, where protests have recently turned violent.