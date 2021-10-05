Tribute to the world teacher of the year: Prof Michael Cross

Every year the world celebrates World Teachers’ Day. It is customary to focus on primary or secondary schoolteachers when we celebrate this day. I have also done that in articles I wrote over the past five years in celebrating this year.

This year I want to focus beyond the schooling sector and celebrate teachers in the university sector. University lecturers are also teachers. Because they deal with adult learners their role extends beyond a mere teaching and learning to mentorship and role modelling.

Those that do their work well demonstrate that there is never a time when one does not need a teacher. Teachers are universally needed, from the cradle to the grave, and teaching is a lifelong career and activity.

This year I want celebrate Prof Michael Cross as a champion and an embodiment of teaching as a lifelong career. I met Prof Cross in 1988 when I registered for an B.Ed honours degree at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Prof Cross lectured me on political economy of education for a semester at honours level and comparative and history of education at masters level. Hundreds of student teachers passed through his hands during his four-decade-long career as an academic.

My meeting him was the beginning of three long decades of a relationship and friendship that was characterised by teaching and learning, mentoring and role-modelling. His legacy is that of instilling the discipline of writing and scholarship and producing the next generation of black academics.

He would always talk inspirationally about the need and role of a black intelligentsia in SA who would step into the shoes of Jabavu, Moroka and Plaatje. He set himself a mission of training and producing this intelligentsia.