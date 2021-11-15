Taxing year for beer: Minister, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and recover this economy

With less than two months left of a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, we can conclude with certainty that it has been a tough year across many fronts.

The beer industry is still grappling with the economic impact of the pandemic that led to 161 of days of no trade and multiple restrictions.

Despite the challenging business environment we have been faced with, SA Breweries (SAB) is determined to be part of the country’s economic recovery story via the growth of the beer value chain and overall improvement in the job and investment landscape.

There are few companies that have committed to making a capital investment into the country in the way we have. In particular, we have dedicated R2bn in 2022 to be used for upgrades of operating facilities, product innovation and the installation of new equipment at selected plants.

As part of the largest brewer in the world, the SAB value chain supports more than 250,000 livelihoods in SA and has linkages with 3,700 suppliers and 5,700 employees. Between manufacturing, packaging, marketing and distributing our beer from our seven breweries and 42 depots, we continue to oil the wheels of the economy through our industry. And yet we strive to do more.

The high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality require the collaborative efforts of the government and the private sector to draw out the economic multipliers SA desperately needs to get on a growth path and improve its macroeconomic indicators.