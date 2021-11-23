The DA would be naive to celebrate too soon

Mayors do not have the kind of executive powers, or magic wands, that can enable them to ignore those who helped them win mayoral races in the absence of a clear majority of votes from their own parties. It is, actually, unclear whether Phalatse should go to bed with a smile on her face or with trepidation about how things will go the morning after.

The EFF and ActionSA both do not like the DA. There is zero ideological or policy affinity between the EFF and the DA. Both know that to be so and neither even considered a genuine coalition agreement with the other. The EFF is very happy to see the ANC emasculated. That was and is its singular goal. But here’s how crafty they are — they did not have to choose between giving the ANC a bloody nose and still stopping the DA in its tracks also.

This voting outcome achieves both because the EFF is inevitably going to be very obstructive in council. They have no interest in assisting the DA to run Johannesburg effectively. They will relish the opportunity to have residents of the metro get frustrated with the municipality and then sell that narrative as evidence of DA ineptitude. The DA’s leader, John Steenhuisen, was correct when he warned that a coalition with ActionSA would, in practice, lead to the EFF’s voting block being relied on at times and that would undercut the DA’s freedom to roll out its vision for the city. Simply put, Steenhuisen and the rest of the DA did not want to have to rely on the EFF.

But now the DA will be relying on the EFF, and on ActionSA, at any rate. So the EFF has been super smart by effectively imposing itself on the DA while undermining the ANC. EFF politicians are not credited enough for their tactical instincts. The DA has ended up with an outcome it claimed it expressly wanted to avoid. It hasn’t. The Johannesburg mayoral victory is therefore both a blessing and a curse for the DA.

Similarly, Herman Mashaba will not forgive the DA for how it handled the coalition talks.