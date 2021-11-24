If you can keep up, the cloud is all silver linings

Where historically this would require intensive system and hardware integration, cloud services bring the benefit of integrating these services a lot faster. You don’t even need to consider hardware as a significant investment in this equation, which should fundamentally change your outlook on IT spend.

Enterprises don’t have to worry about servers and storage in multiple locations. Hardware failure, load-shedding and natural disasters are a worry of the past as cloud services are already set up in such a way that these issues don’t matter.

Another element of the cloud-based, cost-saving evolution comes in the form of unified communications. More and more companies are making the move from traditional phone systems to cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to provide a more efficient and cost-effective foundation for their workplace communication infrastructure.

Simply put, this is Microsoft Teams in a nutshell, giving workforces access to a whole suite of integrated services for messaging, conferencing, document sharing, and even phone calls.

Evolve or be left behind

Whether you adopt them or not, the reality is that cloud services are going to fundamentally change the future of IT. No longer do you need to spend millions on hardware maintenance. Now you can use scale management and use (and pay for) only what you need, when you need it, as and when your business fluctuates.

That is where the sweet spot of cloud lies. It’s a complete shift in operational thinking. It’s not just picking a piece of hardware and moving it somewhere else. It is the utilisation of what these cloud services can bring as they are fully integrated into one’s operations

Once you get going, you will begin to adopt and access a crucial technology mindset. Cloud services is but a single step on this journey to economic liberation. There is a wide world of untapped opportunity in a business above the cloud, and this is where businesses are already going. The question is: will it be you or your competitor who seizes this opportunity first?

Geyser is CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA and brings more than 15 years’ experience in the ICT and telco space, having worked in countries across Africa.