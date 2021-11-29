The demise of Denel is a sovereign risk for SA

The downward spiral of Denel has reached such proportions that it has become part of the new normal: just another failing SOE.

The state of Denel, as one of the few entities through which government incubates high-end technologies for spin-off to the economy and advances the hard science agenda as well as providing a platform for the pursuit of the fourth industrial revolution, poses a significant strategic risk to the defence and the sovereignty of SA in future.

There are those who claim that there is no role for a state-owned company in the defence and aerospace sector. This is the same argument used to justify the continued, and some would say, the criminally negligent underfunding of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). This attitude will undoubtedly come back to haunt us in the very near future.

Arguably, and should we seek to achieve the utility from the defence force that significantly contributes value against the national security requirements, then we should aim to fund the same at 2% of GDP. The reality, however, is that defence spending for 2021/2022 is 0.86% of GDP and is 14 percentage points less than the budget for the previous financial year.

The impact of the year-on-year reduction in allocation is exacerbated by the continuous and ever-increasing deployment and workload of the SANDF both domestically and internationally. The critical contribution by the SANDF to national security and foreign policy objectives will not be realised without sufficient funding.

It goes without saying that calamitous mismanagement has reduced Denel to a shadow of its former self. This is yet another crisis which the SANDF and South Africa will have to face in the near future.