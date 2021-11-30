OPINION | SA groundwater project shows the power of citizen science

The tendency in citizen science projects is to focus only on the value of hard data. Our project is different: we are of course interested in the data, but are also concerned with transformation and empowering people. The aim of this work is to achieve a more just society through the democratisation of knowledge and improved water literacy. The project’s name, “Diamonds on the soles of their feet”, stems from the fact that farmers have a real treasure that they share with us as researchers — and that is of real value.

The residents are now curious about water. They have a sense of belonging to a geographical area beyond their homes, being part now of a wider project that extends from one side of the Hout River Catchment to the other. Their work has garnered international recognition, too. At the Falling Walls Summit, part of Berlin Science Week 2021 in early November, Diamonds on the Soles of their Feet was selected as one of 20 winners from 189 projects in 80 countries across the globe.

Obstacles

The Falling Walls Summit asks scientists to show what walls have been broken down between science and society. In our project’s case, there were several walls.

The project started with funds from the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) through the University of Copenhagen three years ago. We chose Limpopo because it is a typical rural area where people are extremely dependent on groundwater and also because it is one of SA’s poorest provinces.

When we started, there wasn’t very much data about water in remote rural wells because it is very difficult to access such wells. Limpopo is a sprawling province; there are huge distances between villages and the roads are generally poor.

There was also an insidious historical divide between commercial farmers and small-scale farmers. Commercial farmers know a lot about water in their boreholes but the data they have gathered over the past decades has not been shared. Now, farmers see that there is a project caring about water for the future and they have shown their interest and willingness to be part of this, and to share their data.

Transcending disciplines

Then there was the wall that scientists often put up: between the humanities and sciences such as hydrology, engineering, geology and so forth. Some of the work needed to collect data is purely scientific, of course — but some of it is about empowering communities.

As an anthropologist, working with water and society, I am clear that the protection and care of natural resources can’t happen unless communities who are closest to that resource are involved. This means applying deeply participatory, ethnographic methods to solicit the views and knowledge of people living close to the wells.