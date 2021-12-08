EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Wounded by the sins of our parents

Things become poisonous, however, if we seek approval almost pathologically because of unresolved childhood traumas, like guilt for not having protected mom from the body blows. Then you start craving approval, not from a motive of love (even if you think otherwise) but because the only way to stop the painful childhood memories from disrupting your day on the movie set or in the recording studio is to make someone, anyone, laugh or dance or applaud you.

You start seeking approval as a form of self-medication. And, just like addiction to substances, you are in danger of becoming dependent on approval, which is not a healthy way of being in the world. It leaves you vulnerable, anxious and a danger to yourself and to those you interact with. That is how hefty the price can be for boys who pay for the sins of our fathers.

In Concrete Rose, New York Times best-selling author Angie Thomas returns to the events that shaped the childhood of Maverick Carter, who is an adult and a dad in her prior novel, The Hate U Give. Thomas told me Maverick was the one character from The Hate U Give who readers everywhere she toured wanted to know the backstory to. They demanded a prequel. There was an intuitive recognition that Maverick’s adult self must have been fundamentally shaped by early life experiences. That was the impetus for her to write Concrete Rose, which is a genre-defying novel that is more than just Young Adult fiction — as it is classified in most bookstores — but a powerful work that is compulsory reading for all of us.

Young Maverick’s dad is in prison, and he is raised by a single mom who has to hold down two jobs. He falls into the trap of peddling drugs — his way to try to alleviate mom’s burdens — and inevitably his schoolwork gets neglected. Soon a girlfriend falls pregnant and the gangsters in the area try drawing him deeper into their world, and the novel allows us to experience life through his eyes, going in various directions as these narratives unfold and intersect.

One of the many reasons I have punted the novel loudly over the past year is because Thomas writes it in the register of a young black boy — his English, his subjectivity, his vulnerabilities, his moving through a world that is harsh for black boys, and which do not recognise their — our — inherent innocence as we do white children.

Despite what you might predict from my truncated allusion to the storyline, this book is not poverty porn. It is one of the first novels I have ever read that does justice by black teenage boys. It doesn’t pathologise us as delinquents ready to spend more time in jail than in school. It manages to find the perfect balance between showing the realism of brutal social contexts that shape our future selves, including in his case the effects of an incarcerated father on a boy, while gently but powerfully forcing the reader to stop rendering black teenage boys a problem to be solved rather than young, complex, real human beings to be understood, to be held, to be loved, to be taken a chance on.