EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Zuma is going back to prison. That's a good thing

This is a man who deliberately undermines the integrity of the judicial system by trampling on the rule of law and scurrilously attacking the Constitutional Court, in particular. He deserves to complete his jail time.

No-one should feel bad for former president Jacob Zuma that he has to go back to prison to complete his 15-month prison sentence for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.



It is not an innocent man returning to prison. It is a man who deliberately undermines the integrity of the entire judicial system by trampling on the rule of the law and scurrilously attacking the Constitutional Court, in particular. He deserves to complete his jail time...