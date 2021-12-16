JONATHAN JANSEN | As I met Stellenbosch University's top medical students, I knew SA was in good hands

This week I attended a small dinner party honouring some of the amazing medical school graduates of Stellenbosch University. At the head of the table sat the venerable Edwin Cameron, former justice of the Constitutional Court and chancellor of the university. At the other end, the dean of medicine and health sciences. Between these two leaders sat some of the most impressive SA students you would find anywhere.

“If anyone here gets a heart attack tonight,” joked the dean, “you are in safe hands because there are more doctors per square inch in this room than anywhere else right now.”

One of the guests was a young black woman from Kuilsriver who had achieved her medical degree cum laude. What this means is that over a period of six long years she had averaged about about 80% in each year. Another woman also from a disadvantaged community is a Rhodes scholar conducting medical research at the University of Oxford; she sat next to the more well-known Rhodes scholar, Justice Cameron.

As I surveyed this group of energetic, smart, warm and committed young South Africans there were miracles everywhere.

The dean gave each of the newest graduates a fancy pen “for writing your first prescriptions”. One of them was a young man from rural KwaZulu-Natal I had written about before in this column. He got straight A’s from his township school, faced enormous hardships during the course of his studies, and more than once pondered dropping out of medical school to support the family back home.

His published story brought funds from strangers across the country and today, I am delighted to report he is finally a doctor. Thank you, SA.