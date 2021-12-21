EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The chokehold of shame and rage

I used to both love and hate school summers. On the one hand, physical education during the summer months meant being on the athletics field and down at the school swimming pool, away from the classroom, enjoying the fresh air, whereas normally we would be in the school hall for phys ed. On the other hand, the nightmare of Wollie (our phys ed teacher) forcing all of us — by which I mean including those of us who cannot swim — into the swimming pool was a horror you anticipated when you packed your swimming costume before you had even left home that morning.

To this day, I cannot understand why former whites-only schools were so useless as to not reflect on the implications in the early 1990s of having a more diverse student population. Why not teach us to swim?

Graeme College Boys’ High was no different. Teachers went about their business as if every black kid who now attended surely learned how to swim when we were young, and probably imagined we too had spent holidays at fancy places like Kenton-On-Sea and other coastal escapes. But that was not so.

The result of this failure to interrogate the pedagogical responsibilities of “multicultural education” is that those of us who had been the guinea pigs were to experience many shaming moments.

That said, at least in my cohort, almost all of the black boys could not really swim, so the shame was a group shame. That made it easier to bear, silently.

The thought of a white boy not being able to swim, however, was simply beyond anyone’s comprehension. Which is why, to this day, the image of a burly white boy, Kevin, hanging from the edge of the diving board above the diving pool, every single boy laughing while staring at him shitting himself, is etched on my mind. You could see and feel his shame, not just in that moment, but for the rest of our school days. In any post-school reunion or reminiscing about our school days, when Kevin’s name comes up it is solely in relation to that day down at the swimming pool.

We have incredibly shocking ideas that we have normalised as acceptable ways of socialising boys into becoming “men” — like ordering them to walk up a ladder and to then dangle from a diving board. It is a short step (pardon the pun) from that kind of scarring to what would normally have happened to Kevin in the army. Little wonder many white SA men have undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder from their army days, unleashing it on family, friends, lovers and colleagues.

Thank goodness conscription for young white men ended while we were in high school. High school cadets were bad enough, and that was just a curtain raiser for the main event.

Several decades later, a scene could easily be playing out in which Kevin or Kevin’s doppelgänger is either violent towards his children or a helicopter parent who never leaves their side. It wouldn’t take a psychology genius to trace the connections to the many opportunities for unnecessary shaming at school, and how those shapes who we become later in life, and how we go on to relate to others, permanently.