JONATHAN JANSEN | Bah humbug to those yuletide killjoys

“I have lots of presents,” squealed my happy three-year-old granddaughter as she jumped around the lit-up Christmas tree in the far north of New Zealand. For her and the family, Santa is real.

So I was a little upset when Bishop Antonio Staglianό recently told a bunch of happy children that “Santa Claus is an imaginary figure”.

I hope the Pope sorts out this yuletide killjoy. After all, these Catholic bishops believe in deities they have never seen and that a virgin gave birth. But a big, fat, bearded man in a red-and-white suit from Andy’s Big Man’s Shop is too much for you?

Yes, I’m upset. One of the best memes on the subject got it right: “Please allow children to believe in Santa. You believe in Herbalife and nobody is ruining it for you.” Precisely. Think about it. We enter into unsigned contracts with reality every single day and there is no bishop to rectify your nonsensical beliefs.

Millions of South Africans believe former president Jacob Zuma is on the verge of death and that his release from prison is nothing more than a humanitarian act. Countless others believe there is no coronavirus, that the near 90,000 deaths were caused by other things and that wearing masks has a crippling effect on your pulmonary health. Ace is an honest man; De Ruyter is a threat to the grid; Orlando Pirates is a team on the up-and-up (we just lost 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns); and Ramaphosa will create millions of new jobs.