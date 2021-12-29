JONATHAN JANSEN | 'We are going to pray': How the Arch brought me to tears as UFS vice-chancellor

He grabbed my hand and said, ‘We are going to pray.’ My heart was in my throat. I could not have imagined what would happen next. In a soft voice, he thanked God for my life and leadership. He prayed that I would continue to have strength and courage in my work as a university vice-chancellor. He held my hand tight as he lifted me up in this solemn intercession. I felt the tears running down my face.

The Arch had committed to the justice and reconciliation project of the UFS. He would visit the campus often on invitation from a colleague I had recruited from UCT, Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, who was doing groundbreaking research on traumatic memory and the work of reconciliation.

On one of those visits, I was feeling a little down after a savage week in the press. But I had to be positive for the Arch was coming. As the doors swung open, there he was with Ma Leah and pronounced knowingly and laughingly, ‘They are coming for you, boetie!’

We hugged and laughed non-stop. All my anxieties went away.

He was no soft, political teddy bear. He was tough, uncompromising, and unbought. He had hardly died when the ruling party politicians tried to own his legacy and steal the limelight (God knows, they need it). But these are the same people who denied him an invitation to Mandela’s funeral and a speaking slot on the main programme of a Johannesburg memorial for the founding father of our democracy. They were stung by his criticism of their corruption and denying his dear friend the Dalai Lama a visa to South Africa.

He fought the racist apartheid rulers with the same force that he fought the corrupt postapartheid rulers.

When our great leaders were either in prison (like Mandela) or in exile (like Tambo), it was the Arch who confronted the deadly security forces on the streets of the townships in one moment, and rescuing a falsely accused impimpi from a certain necklacing. He was our Consoler-in-Chief at so many funerals of comrades killed in the struggle.

And in all of this he gave us hope. He laughed with a sincerity that reminded us of our humanity when our collective backs were against the wall. He prayed for us when many had given up on higher rescue. He showed us that to be Christian is to be generous in your faith.

When I die, his bosom buddy the Buddhist Dalai Lama said, I will remember his (Tutu’s) special, monk-like face. He doesn’t mind death, Tutu said just before that, because there is reincarnation. Two men from opposite sides of the world, in faith and heritage, holding hands as they express their love for each other and their faith in our humanity.

Whether it is reincarnation or the resurrection, the spirit of Mpilo Desmond Tutu lives among us.

