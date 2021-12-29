RAYMOND PARSONS | 10 building blocks to enrich SA’s economy in 2022

How emerging economies are impacted and how they respond will, of course, also depend on their domestic economic circumstances and resilience.

Those economies that have China as a major export market need to grasp the new reality that, even as the Chinese government proceeds to stimulate its economy, the country’s economic growth rate has fallen to about 5%. This is the lowest in about 30 years.

It raises questions about whether, after several decades of remarkably high “catch-up” growth as a developing country, China is facing a more modest growth phase in its economic evolution and structural rebalancing.

To provide an additional perspective, The Economist (4/12/2021) gathered data relating to key macroeconomic variables for 40 large emerging economies within the context of tighter US monetary policy and slower growth in China. It combined factors such as large current account deficits, high levels of debt (especially foreign debt), chronic inflation and inadequate forex into what it called a “vulnerability index” for certain emerging economies.

In the index, higher scores reflect greater economic fragility. Argentina tops the list, followed by Sri Lanka, Egypt, Brazil and Turkey. SA ranks midway in 19th place. The Economist nevertheless expects a “rocky ride” for most of these emerging economies next year, especially in terms of their currencies. Will the bell toll again for a volatile rand in 2022?

Centrality of inflation in global economic policy debates

Recent developments have undoubtedly given greater prominence to global inflation trends and the interest rate outlook. In recent months, more central banks have pivoted towards tightening as a way of combatting inflation. Interest rates have been raised in several countries. The centrality of inflation and how it can best be handled by policymakers are important elements in international economic policy debates. Yet so far, the inflation threat has elicited divided policy responses.

A recent IMF report (3/12/2021) emphasises such responses must be calibrated to the unique circumstances of individual economies. Why is this so? Countries’ monetary policy decisions have understandably been influenced by:

the difficulty of adopting an appropriate interest rate stance when the outlook is both uncertain and volatile;

the possibility that because of the heightened economic impact of Omicron, consumer demand may yet drop sharply with some central banks having to reverse their recent decisions; and

that central banks have had to tailor their responses to domestic economic circumstances.

As the world and SA move into the third year of the pandemic, it is not necessarily all gloom and doom.

Adaptive behaviour on the part of people, firms and governments — as well as more vigorous vaccination drives — can help to alter the trajectory of the contagion. There are also tentative signs that supply bottlenecks may be easing, while manufacturing hubs like Taiwan and Vietnam are beginning to show quicker delivery times.

Even in the face of some predicted worst-case scenarios, the world economy is not expected to experience another massive contraction in GDP growth, as was witnessed at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Stock markets have so far also taken the latest developments in their stride.

Yet threats to the global economic outlook remain. The downside risks of the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant have clearly increased, thus weakening the chances of economic recovery in several countries next year. Moreover, the speed with which certain countries recently imposed travel and other restrictions is a sign of volatility ahead.

In any event, the prevailing balance of risks suggests central banks will need to assess monetary policy decisions carefully in the light of growth and inflation trends in their respective economies over the coming months. What the first quarter of 2022 will usher in — medically, economically and politically — remains shrouded in uncertainty.

SA economy in 2022

Although real economic activity in SA in 2021 as a whole is likely to deliver a growth rate of about (or just under) 5%, there was nevertheless a setback in 3Q 2021 when GDP growth declined by a higher than expected -1.5%.

This contraction, if seen together with the recently reported record unemployment figures over the same period, confirms the serious damage done to the economy by factors such as the civil unrest and persistent Eskom load-shedding earlier in the year. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exacted its economic toll on businesses, especially SMEs.