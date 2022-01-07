SA has changed tack on tackling Covid-19: Why it makes sense

Instead, at least for the immediate future, the government should continue focusing on interventions like masking in poorly ventilated indoor spaces and ensuring adequate ventilation.

The issue of mandatory vaccinations is still on the radar, as it extends beyond the added risk that the unvaccinated pose to others, and the greater pressure they place on the health systems when they are hospitalised for Covid-19.

Attention also needs to be given to how incidental Covid-19 infections — people diagnosed with Covid-19 when they’re admitted for a non-related medical issue — are managed in hospitals.

The department of health guidance needs to be adapted to manage these patients with the appropriate level of skill and resources for the primary reason they were admitted. And patients with severe Covid-19 disease require additional care and expertise to improve their outcomes.

Finally, an evaluation of both vaccination status and underlying immune deficiency needs to become a key element of the work-up of hospitalised patients with severe Covid-19.

Is it clear what the goals are?

The goal has to be minimising hospitalisation and death. It is unnecessary to be stressing out the economy, other health services and livelihoods in SA. The death rate with the Omicron wave in SA is on track to be about one-tenth compared to the Delta wave. This means it is possibly on a par with deaths caused by seasonal influenza pre-Covid — 10,000 to 11,000 per annum.

This death rate also needs to be considered relative to other preventable deaths. TB is an example, which is estimated to have caused 58,000 deaths in SA in 2019.

It’s impossible to say what the characteristics of future variants would be over time. But the experience with the Omicron wave in SA provides some comfort that immunity against severe disease and death will continue tracking downward, particularity if vaccine coverage can be increased to 90%, particularly in the >50 year age group.

The high force of infection that has likely transpired with Omicron will also further contribute to enhancing protection against severe Covid-19 in the immediate future.

What are the risks?

The major risk is the unpredictability of new variants that evade all aspects of past infection and vaccine-induced immunity. But this is likely to be the result of the evolution of the virus rather than any changes in policy.

Another risk is failure to change the pandemic mindset and failure to appreciate that with Omicron the epidemic phase of Covid-19 is coming to an end. The country and all its institutions and people need to prepare to get back to a previous life — most notably the health services.

The SA government appears to have come to appreciate that the past practices have had limited success in preventing infections, and fully appreciates the detrimental effects that restrictions have had on the economy and society.

In addition, it has run out of road to continue with what has unfortunately not yielded much benefit. Despite all the severe lockdowns, SA still ranks high with a Covid-19 death rate of 481 per 100,000.

About the authors:

Shabir A. Madhi : Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand; and Director of the SAMRC Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand.

: Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand; and Director of the SAMRC Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand. Fareed Abdullah : Director, Office of Aids and TB Research, SA Medical Research Council.

: Director, Office of Aids and TB Research, SA Medical Research Council. Jonny Myers : Director, Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health, University of Cape Town.

This article was first published by The Conversation.