State capture report chronicles extent of corruption. But will action follow?

In light of the apparent weaknesses in SA’s state capacity and institutions, there is understandable scepticism as to whether the government has the technical capability, let alone the political will, to implement the many recommendations that are emerging from the painstaking labour of the deputy chief justice and his small band of support staff and lawyers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described receiving the report as a “defining moment” in SA’s history. It could yet be so. But only if the work of the commission leads to decisive action and systemic reform.

Without this the Zondo commission will merely have been an exercise in catharsis — not the first steps to delivering justice and accountability.

The hearings themselves, and the extraordinary range of evidence that was adduced before the commission, certainly provided catharsis, but also ‘truth’. For those with open eyes, the denuding of democratic state legitimacy was uncovered and the key protagonists — both perpetrators and victims — identified.

The democratic state was captured; key institutions were looted as vast sums of public money were stolen. Former president Jacob Zuma and his motley network of exploited and exploitive allies were responsible.

That much is abundantly clear from just part one of Zondo’s report. Now they must be held fully to account. Justice will need to be done.

What is in it

Zondo was appointed to chair the commission almost four years ago in January 2018. This was after then-president Zuma had tried and failed to prevent it from being established as a part of the remedial action required by then public protector Thuli Madonsela in her October 2016 State of Capture report.

The commission’s first hearing was six months later. Thereafter it sat for more than 400 more days, interviewing 300 witnesses and yielding 75,000 pages of transcription.

In all, 1,438 individuals and institutions have been implicated, according to the introduction to the document published on January 4.