OPINION | It’s imperative that SA moves fast on state capture prosecutions. Here’s why ...

Since the dying days of apartheid in the mid-1990s, and at several pivotal moments since, South Africans have yearned for some measure of accountability for the ravages of apartheid. After all, the end of a system declared a crime against humanity by the UN had to yield an inevitable reckoning and accountability, especially for its victims.

The first opportunity for accountability for apartheid crimes in democratic SA came with the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), released in 1998 and 2003. The universal expectation was that those denied amnesty at the commission for apartheid-era atrocities, or those who refused to appear before it, would be held accountable by the criminal justice system.

A slew of prosecutions would have been in order. Regrettably such accountability did not materialise.

Another opportunity was the Marikana Report of Judge Ian Farlam after the deaths of 44 people — including 34 miners at the hands of the police — at Lonmin’s Marikana mine in 2012. The failure of the report to recommend the prosecution of those responsible for the deaths of the miners led to widespread disappointment.

Even Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s compelling Life Esidimeni report in 2018, which highlighted the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients due to wilful neglect and cruelty by government officials, failed to generate prosecutions. These would have signalled that people should be held accountable for the needless deaths of the patients.