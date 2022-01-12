OPINION | Lindiwe Sisulu’s arrogance is sponsored by the ANC. Don’t forget that.

"Woodson wrote, 'If you control a man’s thinking, you don’t have to worry about his actions. You do not have to tell him to stand here or go yonder, he will find his proper place. You do not need to send him to the back door, he will go without being told. In fact, if there is no back door, he will cut one for his special benefit.'"

She ends off with rhetorical questions that imply that our jurisprudence is deficient insofar as it does not adequately incorporate pan-Africanist thought. She writes, “We have a neoliberal constitution with foreign inspiration, but who are the interpreters? And where is the African value system of this constitution and the rule of law? If the law does not work for Africans in Africa, then what is the use of the rule of law?”

As acting chief justice Raymond Zondo correctly said in a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the article is poor to the extent that these bald claims about the judiciary are not substantiated by facts. One must note, as an aside, that whether the ACJ should have stepped into the public arena to respond to Sisulu is a question about which we can all reasonably disagree. His logical deconstruction of her article, however, is sound. At the heart of this article are insults rather than argument proper. This means that not only has Sisulu managed to attack and insult our judiciary, her article is also an example of poor argumentation. Anyone who is a debate coach can use her article in an exercise with school pupils to see how many fallacies they are able to identify. It may, of course, be too easy an exercise since the article contains a litany of assertions and fuzzy logic.

For example, Sisulu does not tell us what parts of the constitutional text or case law based on the constitution, makes it hard or impossible for her government to alleviate poverty in the country. She does what many apologists for the ANC often do, putting the constitution on trial rather than putting the government on trial. Her column is assertive insofar as it does not offer evidential support for this say about the constitution.

The truth, of course, is that the ANC-led government is useless despite the constitution rather than because of the constitution. The constitution does not stop us from dismantling oligopolies. The constitution does not stop us from eliminating the bucket system. The constitution does not stop us from feeding hungry schoolchildren and getting children to school who live very far from the nearest educational facility. The constitution does not stop us from ensuring that every community has primary healthcare facilities. The constitution is conveniently being scapegoated by Sisulu because that is easier to do than to self-examine the endemic corruption within the ANC-led state, and easier to do than to self-examine the lack of ethical leadership within the ANC.