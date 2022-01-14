EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Lindiwe Sisulu’s fans want to change the subject. Don’t be distracted

There is nothing feminist, pro-women or pro-poor about minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s poor governance track record in the portfolios she has occupied in government over many years.

The same is true, collectively, of the entire ANC-led government, including all the men who are her cabinet colleagues. This government is not pro-poor, not pro-women and certainly not pro-black women.

A critique of the way in which a particular black man or a particular black woman undermines the justice project, which is meant to serve black people generally, is not an inherently racist nor an inherently sexist critique.

It is important not to fall for the propagandistic tactic of fans of underachieving ANC politicians, who will continue to try their darndest to distract us all by changing the subject from an unflinching examination of the odious record of these lacklustre politicians to otherwise necessary conversations about race and gender that are wrongly attached in this instance to a straightforward evaluation of the politics and job performance of the uninspired lot in our government.

The biggest obstacle to self-actualisation and living meaningful lives for all women, and for black women especially, is the lack of commitment to intersectional politics and justice on the part of us men — all of us. We enjoy the benefits of patriarchy and reproduce it.