OPINION | BLSA cannot be let off the moral hook just because Bain resigned

It boggles the mind why Business Leadership SA didn’t simply kick Bain out, Eusebius McKaiser writes

Business Leadership SA is a disgrace. It should be utterly embarrassing that Bain resigned as a member of the organisation rather than being kicked out.



BLSA does not know what ethical business leadership is. If it did, it would not be necessary for whistle-blower, author and former Bain partner, Athol Williams, to rightly troll the organisation on social media and across various print and broadcast platforms...