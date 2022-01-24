OPINION | Nanosatellite launch is a big step forward for African space science

SA space science had a big day on January 13 2022 when the Cape Peninsula University of Technology launched its third satellite mission into space from the Cape Canaveral rocket launch site in Florida in the US.

The nanosatellite constellation — consisting of three satellites — is called MDASat (Marine Domain Awareness). A nanosatellite is smaller than standard satellites, weighing between 1kg and 10kg, and is an affordable and functional option. The mean mass of each of our satellites is 2.1kg.

MDASat is designed to collect data that will enhance the security and protection of SA marine resources. The constellation will detect, monitor and identify foreign vessels within the country’s exclusive economic zone. This could help track illegal dumping and fishing.

Our hope, as the team that developed and designed the constellation, is that MDASat will enhance the country’s ocean sovereignty and protect our marine resources. I am acting chief engineer on the project.

This mission follows the successful development, launch and operation of two other nanosatellites: ZACUBE-1, known as TshepisoSat, and ZACUBE-2.