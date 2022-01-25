EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | A love letter to boys and men

To love someone requires far more than just liking them. Philosophers disagree among themselves about what love is, whether it is rational, whether it is capable or even in need of justification, and what the requirements are for one to be able to claim to love someone. Without delving here into that complex literature, I did want to sketch some of my intuitions and connect them to the core issue of this three-part essay series, that of unhealthy masculinities.

Maybe I am joyously getting more emotional as I get older, but I simply cannot see how love, in its fullest expression, can be present if there is no emotional dimension to your love. You must feel your love for someone and they in turn must feel your expression of it. A dad cannot simply be robotic and show his love by taking out his wallet and settling the bill for lunch or even the year’s school fees. Sure, that is an important element of showing care. But you can take your duty of care seriously and still fall short of the requirements of love.

There is an affective component to love that is central to the human experience. This is why I am not being trivial with my opening questions about the speech act of saying, with sincerity, “I love you.” Why do you think that is so hard to say? Precisely because it requires one to have a depth of feeling that isn’t necessary when you simply care for someone in a transactional way. The same is true of the power of touch. To caress your face or body or hold your hand is to connect intimately with you in a way that never making bodily contact cannot match ever. It is not trivial to say that you deprive your son of important emotional literacy if you never hug him, hold him, play with him, laugh with him, tell him you love him. You have to show love, express love, and be fully present. If it does not come naturally because you are the victim of intergenerational sins not of your own making, then you have to look forward to being rewarded for practising how to be loving until it is genuinely natural for you, even if it is clumsy initially.

A key feature of unhealthy masculinities is that many of us have, as hard as it is to admit, inadequate levels of emotional literacy. The other side of learning to love and express love, for example, is also learning to master other aspects of our emotional lives. Donovan and I reflected on how little role-modelling we have both seen in our families of the words, “I am sorry.” The unfinished business between him and his dad will require an expression of regret besides an acknowledgment of how harmful dad had been a long time ago. We are not very good at admitting wrong, saying we are sorry or expressing regret.

There is no easy way out of these emotional shortcomings. We simply have to rehearse better ways of being human.

I did not want this essay series to end in a lament. But there is no easy fix. The truth is that while we can be healthier human beings in the world, that requires a deep commitment to self-examining the worst of our current selves, and being prepared to feel awkward and clumsy as we learn to be more fully human than the world has allowed us to be. We need to centre love in that journey. Not in some sentimental way but in deep philosophical recognition that the requirements to be genuinely loving are tough but worth it. We must defy social messages that punish boys and men by not allowing us to be fully human. These antisocial messages that tell us to be “tough” and not to emote, and to be cynical about the language of love, lead to self-harm and make us a danger to others.

It is never a bad time to recover our humanity as boys and men. Try it. Start by telling other men in your life today — including male friends — that you love them. Just do it.

— McKaiser is a contributor and analyst to Sunday Times Daily and TimesLIVE