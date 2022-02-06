OPINION | The struggle is real to reach con(census) on the homeless

And that was the admission that Stats SA made to the National Homeless Network. That they had probably undercounted the homeless in the 2011 census. Their figure was 6,000. For which city? we asked. Six thousand for the whole country was their reply — and we fell about laughing since each of our major cities has at least that number and more.

They invited members of the National Homeless Network to their plush modern offices in Tshwane (ironically built on a site where homeless people used to stay) so that we could propose ways to help Stats SA to improve the count of the homeless in the next census. They told us that they wanted to live up to their watchword that “everybody counts”. That was more than three years ago, in November 2018. We made multiple suggestions. And Stats SA went very quiet. Fair enough. These are bureaucrats and they have their own ways of doing things.

To our delight three years later, last November, they contacted the National Homeless Network again, now keen to work in a concrete way with organisations on the ground to prepare for the February 2022 census. Three months was not a lot of time but certainly something could be done.

Except that nothing was done for three months. Despite multiple e-mails and phone calls following up from us, all we were told was that a policy was being discussed to ensure a national rollout plan and we would hear in due course. A glimmer of activity in Gauteng in late December turned out to be a false dawn.

And then in late January we were told: there is no national policy, there is no national rollout plan. But if your members would like to contact their local Stats SA branches and offer their help they might respond. There was only one week to go to census day.