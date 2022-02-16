What SA has learnt about Covid-19 and what the next steps could be

Researchers are concerned that new SARS-CoV-2 variants could arise in people whose HIV has not been detected and treated adequately. This is an important consideration in SA, where there is a high prevalence of HIV.

A recent publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association focuses on the one-year outcome of patients who were admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 in Canada. Nearly three quarters of patients studied had persistent physical symptoms. One quarter reported mental health effects of their admission.

This highlights the need to look beyond the mortality and morbidity of acute Covid-19. Severe Covid-19 can have long-term physical, mental and financial repercussions.

What does that mean for the way individuals behave in future?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the acute phase of the pandemic could end by the middle of this year, provided the world reaches the target of vaccinating 70% of the population. WHO director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus recently told media in SA that vaccination behaviour would certainly influence the way forward.

It’s in our hands. It’s not a matter of chance. It’s a matter of choice.

By mid-February about 42% of South Africans were fully vaccinated. Despite ample availability of vaccines, vaccine hesitancy remains a reality in South Africa and is the main contributor to the country falling short of WHO targets.

After the recent Omicron wave, restrictions have been relaxed in SA. Isolation guidelines and contact management have been changed. The core principles of prevention are still maintained. These include mask-wearing, hand hygiene and vaccination.