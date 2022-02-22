Budget 2022 | ‘Create and retain jobs, expand income support, improve services’

As the finance minister prepares to table his budget for 2022/23, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), together with civil society, continues to advocate for a human-centred budget. We believe that the budget and the budget processes, are critical to the advancement and protection of human rights.

In this year’s budget, the minister should concentrate on the importance of the complementarity between job creation and retention, maintaining and expanding income support, and sustaining and improving public services. The three elements collectively should serve as the foundation for a comprehensive development strategy that is inclusive and sustainable, balancing dignity and wellbeing with a robust fiscal position.

In line with the above-mentioned foci, our expectations for budget 2022/23 are:

Social relief of distress grant and pathways towards universal basic income

The IEJ welcomes the extension of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant. However, in its current form, the grant is insufficient to alleviate the scale of the crisis of deprivation we face. We need greater clarity on its improvement from this financial year’s budget announcement to ensure it will effectively reduce poverty.

For instance, a flat R350 does not include an adjustment for inflation and, more importantly, is not linked to any objective measure of poverty.

This is why we have recommended to government that the SRD be transitioned from the temporary legal framework of the state of disaster to become a permanent provision set at the food poverty line of R624 and progressively increased to the upper bound poverty line of R1,335.