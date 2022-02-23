Ideas

WATCH LIVE | Budget 2022 — Is Treasury on the money?

TimesLIVE contributor Eusebius McKaiser and a panel of experts delve into the 2022/3 budget during an insightful webinar

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
23 February 2022 - 18:25

Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana delivered his inaugural national budget speech on Wednesday.

Did this year's budget succeed in striking a balance between meeting national spending priorities, while not increasing pressure on the already strained fiscus?

Join TimesLIVE contributor Eusebius McKaiser and a panel of experts as they delve into the 2022/3 budget during a webinar today, February 24, at noon. They will analyse the budget's significance against the backdrop of SA's broader sociopolitical and economic landscape, and discuss what it means for ordinary South Africans.

The panel includes the director-general of the Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, and renowned local economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Wits University adjunct professor Michael Sachs.

Watch the live stream below:

  • Stay in the know this budget season via a subscription to the Sunday Times. Get all the news, opinion and analysis you need: now at 50% off. Click here to subscribe.

 

MORE:

Budget 2022 | Use commodities windfall for economic recovery and job creation

The 2022 budget must also prioritise investment in critical infrastructure, says Kulani Siweya, Agri SA’s chief economist.
Ideas
2 days ago

Budget 2022 | Tax windfall will pay for Covid-19 R350 grant & job creation projects

The government collected R182bn more in tax revenue over the past 12 months than anticipated in last year’s budget.
Politics
22 hours ago

'Not too shabby': Criticism and praise for Godongwana’s budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget speech has met with mixed reaction, with some political parties saying it was a damp squib, while ...
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Budget 2022 — Is Treasury on the money? Ideas
  2. Budget 2022 | Vital for Treasury to reduce debt Ideas
  3. Budget 2022 | Use commodities windfall for economic recovery and job creation Ideas
  4. Budget 2022 | ‘Create and retain jobs, expand income support, improve services’ Ideas
  5. Budget 2022 | 'Feed tourism and it will deliver on its economic promise' Ideas

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...