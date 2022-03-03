Township economies need our support, not new looting entities

It's no secret that the unemployment rate in Gauteng is extremely high and the Covid-19 pandemic has not helped.

Just before the pandemic hit our country and province, the Gauteng provincial government introduced the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill.

During his state of the province address (Sopa) this week, premier David Makhura again highlighted the high unemployment in the province and the need to simulate the township economy. According to Makhura, this will best be done through the Township Economic Development Bill.

The bill is supposed to help stimulate our township economy and relieve the current economic pains of unemployment and poverty experienced by many township households. However, the bill in its current form, as drafted by the department of economic development, will not offer any relief to township residents.

Upon closer inspection of the bill, there is nothing bold or innovative about, it except of course the flowery language that has been used to give our politicians and residents the illusion that it will be their saving grace.