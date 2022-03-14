Tinder use in Cape Town reveals the paradox of modern dating

Dating apps are the new reality, but do they make dating easier? My study suggests they complicate it further.

Questions about trust and online dating regularly crop up along with headlines about unpleasant online approaches, scams and even physical assaults when dates move offline. Dating apps like Tinder remain hugely popular, and are downloaded and used mostly on cellphones to meet new people. In fact, they have received increasing traffic globally in recent years despite the bleak stories and spurred by lockdowns induced by Covid-19.

My ethnographic research in Cape Town shows Tinder dating is riddled with contradictory feelings. As an anthropology scholar curious about intimacy and apps, I followed the dating journeys of 25 Tinder users for two years.

I soon found myself confronted with a paradox: even though using the app had become a mundane everyday practice, app users described meeting someone on Tinder as less “real” or less “authentic” than meeting someone offline. This may make it even more challenging to relate intimately in a time when trust is often likened to naivety or vulnerability.

The study

What I set out to explore was how the app becomes part of peoples’ lives in Cape Town. Meeting most of my research participants regularly, I was able to see how their approach to using the app changed over time.

They were from different areas and cut across age groups (five were under 25, 17 between 25 and 40 and three between 40 and 55). Fourteen identified as male and 11 as female. Most (75%) would be classified as “white”. I recruited most participants via a research profile on the app in a “whiter” area of a town, a lingering result of apartheid spatial segregation.