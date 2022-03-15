Human Rights Day 2022
COMMENTARY | Human Rights Day is the perfect opportunity to confront racism in SA
15 March 2022 - 14:15
Virtually every aspect of our lives in SA has serious need for change — from politics to education, healthcare, gender issues, workplace culture and productivity, unemployment, corruption, crime, poverty, race relations and the inequality gap...
