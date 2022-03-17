How death is handled in health facilities — Can we do better?

There is nothing humans can do about the fact that everyone dies eventually, but there may be room to do better when it comes to how some doctors, nurses and care workers break the news of dying and death; and also how they give practical support to a grieving family.

Getting it right matters. Getting it wrong can cause enduring trauma for surviving friends and family.

The case of Johannes Januarie

This has been the case for two Pretoria women and their family members. Jacqueline Januarie and Althea Jacobs were left enraged, traumatised and still without closure after the death of Johannes Januarie, 59, on January 6 at the Mamelodi Day Hospital. Jacqueline was his sister and Jacobs his ex-wife.

Virginia Keppler from the community activism group Rea Thusa/We Help has been speaking for the family. Keppler says the women were “given the runaround, left walking from ward to ward and looking through patients’ books” when they tried to find a doctor to find out about Johannes’ last moments of life and where his body was being kept.

When they wanted to retrieve his personal belongings, they were shown to a room that Keppler was told was a storage room with “cleaning equipment and was filled with bloody laundry and other big black bags with other people’s belongings”.

“They were left traumatised and angry looking through those things. They didn’t even give them gloves,” says Keppler.

The women started taking photographs on their phones and that’s when hospital staff allegedly manhandled them, tried to confiscate their phones, then locked them in the room, Keppler says.