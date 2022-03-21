Social security is the bedrock of SA's human rights protection but there are gaps

The second pillar is social insurance. This takes the form of contributory schemes linked to employment, such as unemployment, health and pension benefits. Informal social and family provision of support also play an important role.

Some other interventions are not generally classified as part of the country’s social security system. These include public employment schemes, school feeding and a social package of free basic services. Free primary health care, free education for poor children, as well as subsidies for early childhood development centres and to NGOs to deliver welfare services, also fall into this category.

More recently, to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new temporary social relief of distress grant was implemented. It grew from 5.3-million beneficiaries in 2020 to 10-million in 2022. It is targeted at the unemployed and informal workers who are unable to support themselves.

Social assistance is clearly the bedrock of the country’s social security system. It operates alongside minuscule budgetary allocations for welfare services such as community mental health, substance abuse and gender-based violence among others. Welfare services have historically been underfunded and this trend continues.

But there are some problems with the social security system.

Importantly, it doesn’t adequately address or cater for the problem of unemployment whereas most poor people are unemployed, or employed in precarious and low-wage work and in the informal sector.

In addition, the system is poorly co-ordinated. There are weak linkages between the different programmes. For example, caregivers who receive child support grants do not have ready access to other services such social and nutrition support, public employment and early childhood education. This undermines the structural efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the system to meet a diversity of needs over the life cycle.

Policy gaps and interventions

The role of social assistance is now widely accepted as the bedrock of the country’s efforts to speed up poverty reduction and income redistribution. What is at issue is how best to achieve this.

Several high-level policy solutions emerged from a policy review I recently conducted for a new book.

First, social security reforms are needed that centre on filling the gaps. These include support for the long-term and chronically unemployed and informal workers.