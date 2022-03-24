OPINION | Zimbabwe by-elections are attracting huge crowds, but don’t read too much into them

Chamisa raised the political stakes by leaving the original party and rebranding his political grouping to the “Citizens Coalition for Change” at the end of January 2022.

Hopes for the opposition

Twenty of the 28 parliamentary seats being contested — 71.4% — became vacant after the controversial recall of the representatives by a faction of the MDC led by Douglas Mwonzora between May and October 2020.

The significance of these by-elections is also evident from the way the two main parties, ZANU-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change, have invested huge human and financial resources in organising campaign rallies across the country.

Rallies have attracted huge crowds and ignited political excitement in the country. They have also fuelled speculation that the 2023 national elections, due in less than a year, will be a tight political contest between the two main parties. Some even say Citizens for Coalition for Change poses an existential threat to ZANU-PF.

The by-elections have even been described as a dress rehearsal for the 2023 elections which some think could be a watershed poll.

There are wide expectations that Zimbabwe’s opposition will be able to build on its earlier successes and capitalise on the deteriorating political and economic conditions in the country to break ZANU-PF’s authoritarian control since 1980.

There are, nevertheless, some caveats.

Need for circumspection

It’s important not to exaggerate the impact of the poll.

First, it is unlikely that the massive public turnout at the rallies is going to translate into a huge voter turnout. That’s partly because by-elections in Zimbabwe have always had a low voter turnout. For example, the 2018 general election showed a very low turnout and in some areas, not even a quarter of the registered voters showed up.

Second, political violence has spoiled Zimbabwe’s elections since 1980, and even more so since 2000. This is likely to dissuade some voters from turning up.

Clashes between ZANU-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change supporters in the mining town of Kwekwe on February 27 resulted in one person being killed and ten injured.