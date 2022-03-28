EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Here’s why Chris Rock and Will Smith deserve neither praise nor defence

Rock looked at Pinkett Smith and said: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2. Can’t wait to see you.”

He was making reference to the movie GI Jane featuring Demi Moore with a shaved head.

In the unlikely event you have not yet seen the clip of what happened next, Smith is seen walking up to Rock after noticing his wife was visibly displeased by the joke (notwithstanding the fact that he had initially laughed himself) and slapping a stunned Rock before going back to his seat from where he then twice shouts: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Later Smith was awarded the Best Actor Oscar and in an emotional speech he apologised to the academy and to his fellow nominees for his earlier behaviour.

During his acceptance speech he also said: “I want to be a vessel for love. Love will make you do crazy things.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

I have several problems with both Rock and Smith, and am gobsmacked by many people online who are defending both of them without considering the most obvious alternative position, and that is that neither deserves praise nor defence.

Firstly, Rock’s joke was at the cost of a black woman who has openly shared her experience of a condition that leads to hair loss. He showed no regard for the facts about her grappling with the aesthetic of the condition in a world in which hair is obsessed about.

Rock made Good Hair, the documentary about the then R9bn black hair industry, precisely because of the complex politics of black hair. He was reminded of that complexity by his three-year-old daughter Lola who asked him: “Daddy, how come I don’t have good hair?”

Not only are there social complexities related to hair texture, styling, length and so on, but having hair at all is seen as a natural feature of a healthy body. Many of us think of cancer, first and foremost, when we see a woman who is bald, and while we would not readily admit it, we immediately think of her as ill, and possibly facing imminent death. We don’t only live in a world where we still often judge people by the colour of their skin but also by what is on their head, as ridiculous as it is.